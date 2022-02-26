 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford members help reduce barriers to education

North Stafford Rotarians rolled up their sleeves with community volunteers for a service day on Feb. 12 to support the e3kids international “Just Us Girls” and library projects, meeting local and international educational needs. Volunteers sorted and labeled books destined for school libraries in Mombasa, Kenya, and organized donations of personal care and feminine hygiene products to help Stafford County school students overcome period poverty.

E3kids international is a charity that works to educate, empower and equip kids from our community as well as those in Kenya; more information is available at e3kids.com. The North Stafford Rotary has awarded e3kids a grant to continue its mission.

