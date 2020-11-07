ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford members support STEPVA

North Stafford Rotarians stepped up to volunteer at a drive-in and open mic night to support STEPVA (Sensory + Theater = Endless Possibilities), a regional organization that empowers people with special needs through artistic expression and sensory exploration. Young people took the stage to show off their gifts and talents while family and friends cheered them on, enjoying a beautiful fall evening outdoors while social distancing.

Rotarians offered drinks and candy for donations and raised $133 for STEPVA. This was the first chance for some STEPVA kids to have an in-person social activity since the pandemic started, so between the costume parade, the entertainment and the gathering of friends, the evening was electric. Carol Turner, a STEP board member, Lena Barrios, with the North Stafford Rotary Club, and George Omiro, a Rotoractor from the University of Nairobi, manned the booth and removed their masks only long enough to snap a picture.