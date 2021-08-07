ROTARY CLUB: Stafford club hosts speech contest

Camila Cazon Guzman of Mountain View High School is the first place winner of the Stafford Rotary Club Speech Contest. This award also includes a monetary stipend.
Caroline High School was not able to host a prom for the class of 2020, so four students decided to organize their own.
Through Sept. 15, residents can sign up to receive a free solar satellite assessment and gain access to discounted prices and vetted installers.
JM's Ceili Leahy Service Project partnered with MWHC Grief Support Services to distribute 160 gift bags for local hospice patients.
Bill Reed and his wife noticed this strange offshoot growing out of a shrub in their front yard.
Local residents among 20 people recognized by law firm Allen & Allen.
Local students have been recognized for excellence at their universities.
U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Curran presented the award at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.
Lions District 24-L Zone I chairman Dan Visone presents a check for $21,700 to Empowerhouse director Kathy Anderson on behalf of Lions Club to support their need of a new HVAC for their Domestic Violence Survivor’s Shelter.
Elizabeth Steenhoven, a recent graduate of Mountain View High School, receives a certificate and scholarship award of $2,500 from the Stafford Rotary Club.
CLASSES / EVENTS
