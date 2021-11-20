 Skip to main content
ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group donates toward disaster relief efforts
Stafford Rotary donation to ShelterBox

Stafford Rotarian and Club International Chairman Don Duckworth presents Rotarian Wayne Chiles, ShelterBox Ambassador, with $1,000.

Stafford Rotarian and Club International chairman Don Duckworth presents Rotarian Wayne Chiles, ShelterBox ambassador, with a Stafford Rotary Foundation check for $1,000. ShelterBox is an international disaster relief charity that provides emergency shelter and other aid items to families around the world who have lost their homes to disaster or conflict. ShelterBox and Rotary are official project partners in international disaster relief efforts.

