ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group donates toward disaster relief efforts

Stafford Rotarian and Club International chairman Don Duckworth presents Rotarian Wayne Chiles, ShelterBox ambassador, with a Stafford Rotary Foundation check for $1,000. ShelterBox is an international disaster relief charity that provides emergency shelter and other aid items to families around the world who have lost their homes to disaster or conflict. ShelterBox and Rotary are official project partners in international disaster relief efforts.
