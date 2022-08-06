ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group hosts Parks & Rec administrator

Stafford Rotary Club Past President Leigh Ann Poland welcomed guest speaker Stafford County Parks & Recreation Administrator Derrick Carr at a recent meeting. Carr updated the club on Stafford’s numerous parks, recreation programs and community facilities.
Stafford has 60 athletic fields, three community centers, two outdoor pools, four boat ramps and much more. Parks & Recreation offers a variety of programs to residents such as aquatics, camps, gymnastics, sports and more. And there are many new development plans in the works to meet demands of the future. For more information, go to staffordparks.com.