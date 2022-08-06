 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group hosts Parks & Rec administrator

  • 0
ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group hosts Parks & Rec administrator

Leigh Ann Poland welcomes guest speaker Derrick Carr, Stafford County Parks & Recreation, at a meeting.

Stafford Rotary Club Past President Leigh Ann Poland welcomed guest speaker Stafford County Parks & Recreation Administrator Derrick Carr at a recent meeting. Carr updated the club on Stafford’s numerous parks, recreation programs and community facilities.

Stafford has 60 athletic fields, three community centers, two outdoor pools, four boat ramps and much more. Parks & Recreation offers a variety of programs to residents such as aquatics, camps, gymnastics, sports and more. And there are many new development plans in the works to meet demands of the future. For more information, go to staffordparks.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert