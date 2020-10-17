ROTARY CLUB: Stafford groups celebrate progress on World Polio Day

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors has issued a proclamation naming Oct. 24 to be World Polio Day in Stafford in celebration of the progress made by the Rotary and its associates. This effort has been funded mostly by Bill Gates and Rotary International.

On Aug. 25, the Africa Regional Certification Commission declared Africa polio free. After four years without a case and 95 percent of the population immunized, the African continent has met the requirements of WHO Africa and now has reached this momentous achievement.

That leaves only Asia with endemic polio outbreaks occurring in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Practicing social distancing and representing the board of supervisors, both Rotaries of Stafford County and the Rotary government are Board of Supervisor Chairman Meg Bromke, Mike Smith, Bob Sorkhe, Rene Laws, Felton Page, Sandy and Don Duckworth, Leigh Ann Poland, Janet Brown and Jake Almberg.