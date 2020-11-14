 Skip to main content
ROTARY CLUB: Stafford Rotarians contribute $5,500 to county schools
ROTARY CLUB: Stafford Rotarians contribute $5,500 to county schools

Stafford Rotary Club donates $5,500 to SCPS

The Stafford Rotary Club donates $5,500 for e-books, audiobooks and winter coats for students in need.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in lieu of its usual annual contribution of dictionaries to every third grader in Stafford County, the Stafford Rotary Club donated $5,500 for e-books, audiobooks and winter coats for students in need. Pictured from left are Stafford County Public Schools’ Associate Superintendent Dr. Stanley Jones and Supervisor of Elective Programs Dr. Karen Duffy; Rotarians Tom Friedel, John Lafley and Don Duckworth; Stafford Education Foundation board member Nicole Paradiso; and Rotarians John Almborg, Danielle O’Toole and Sandy Duckworth.

