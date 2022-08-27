 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROTARY: Clubs showcase upcoming Via Colori Stafford

Rotary at FredNats stadium

Andrea Hornung, Gus, Donna Almborg and Tracy McPeck promote the upcoming Via Colori event.

Volunteers from both of the Stafford County Rotary Clubs attended the SCPC Convocation to showcase the upcoming Via Colori event.

Artists will create their pictures with chalk on asphalt at the commuter lot at the corner of Courthouse Road and I–95 in Stafford County on Sept. 24 and 25. Rain dates are Oct. 1 and 2. There will be music, food and lots of entertainment for the whole family, including an area for children to draw their pictures. Admission is free.

Andrea Hornung, Gus from the FredNats, Donna Almborg and Tracy McPeck are pictured.

