Bob Sollom of the North Stafford Rotary Club and Sue Henderson, executive director of the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center, congratulate each other on the success of the Cheers for Charity event that took place at Barley Naked Brewing Company in July. The North Stafford Rotary Club hosted the games, fun and beer to help replenish its coffers.
ROTARY: North Stafford club celebrates success of Cheers for Charity event
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Virginia Governor’s Office has announced the appointment of four Mary Washington alumni to UMW’s Board of Visitors.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division employees provided a firsthand learning experience for five teachers from local school districts who hope to translate what they learned to their students when the school year begins.
Over the past 18 years, the RCC Preakness Party has provided more than $1 million in support of Rappahannock Community College and its students.
Stafford Rotary Club Past President Leigh Ann Poland welcomed guest speaker Stafford County Parks & Recreation Administrator Derrick Carr at a recent meeting.
America's oldest agricultural fair comes to a close today.
Faith Housing Coalition aspires to provide affordable housing opportunities to the underserved and low-moderate income individuals and families.
Past State Madam President Renee Sullivan with the Fraternal Order of Eagles raised more than $98,000 for Ellie’s Elves during her one-year term as president.
CLASSES / EVENTS
LIBRARY SOLICITS FEEDBACK
The Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center hosted a Signing Day celebration for students entering the workforce upon graduation.