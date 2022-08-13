 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROTARY: North Stafford club celebrates success of Cheers for Charity event

ROTARY: North Stafford club celebrates success of Cheers for Charity event

Bob Sollom and Sue Henderson celebrate the success of the Cheers for Charity event at Barley Naked.

Bob Sollom of the North Stafford Rotary Club and Sue Henderson, executive director of the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center, congratulate each other on the success of the Cheers for Charity event that took place at Barley Naked Brewing Company in July. The North Stafford Rotary Club hosted the games, fun and beer to help replenish its coffers.

