ROTARY: North Stafford club inducts officers

The North Stafford Rotary held its induction ceremony for the Rotary year, July 2020 through June 2021, with only the necessary participants in attendance. The rest of the club joined on RingCentral.

Pictured from the left are guest Andrew Gordon, president elect Cheri Maea, treasurer and immediate past president T.J. Walding, Area 4 governor Rene’ Laws, secretary Marney Lumpkin and president Shawn Lumpkin. Sergeant at arms Kent Walding is kneeling. The photographer, Bill Laws, is also a sergeant at arms.

