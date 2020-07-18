ROTARY: North Stafford club inducts officers

The North Stafford Rotary held its induction ceremony for the Rotary year, July 2020 through June 2021, with only the necessary participants in attendance. The rest of the club joined on RingCentral.
Pictured from the left are guest Andrew Gordon, president elect Cheri Maea, treasurer and immediate past president T.J. Walding, Area 4 governor Rene’ Laws, secretary Marney Lumpkin and president Shawn Lumpkin. Sergeant at arms Kent Walding is kneeling. The photographer, Bill Laws, is also a sergeant at arms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.