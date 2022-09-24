ROTARY: Stafford club warned about the spotted lanternfly

Stafford Rotary Club welcomed guest speaker W. Donald Duckworth, a renowned entomologist and museum director. After serving in many positions with the Smithsonian Institution, he served as president and CEO of The Bishop Museum in Hawaii. Duckworth warned the group about the potentially dangerous pest the spotted lanternfly. Native to China, it arrived in this country in a shipment of building stones sent to a garden center in Pennsylvania in 2014.

This dangerous pest feeds on many valuable plants, including wine grapes, nut trees, fruit trees and hops. In addition to plant damage, they excrete a sugary substance called honeydew that causes the growth of black sooty mold which is harmless to people but damages plants. The economic impact in Pennsylvania has already totaled millions of dollars, and the spotted lanternfly has been found as close as Prince William County.

If you see one of these insects, kill it and report the finding to the Virginia Cooperative Extension. More information and pictures of the insects and their eggs are available at ext.vt.edu/agriculture/commercial-horticulture/spotted-lanternfly.html.