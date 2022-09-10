ROTARY: Stafford group welcomes Germanna Community College president

Stafford Rotary Club recently welcomed Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna Community College, as guest speaker. Gullickson gave an update on student enrollment and pointed out that Germanna has the largest nursing program in Virginia and is the largest provider of workforce credentials in the state in areas of asphalt, electrical, heavy equipment operator, welding, machining, health and HVAC. She also discussed the declining enrollment of male students and highlighted efforts to increase student diversity. The most exciting information and discussion was about innovative programs, including training workers for the “next new thing,” and Drop to Drops, financial assistance for already enrolled students. What’s next? All programs will have a work-based learning component including paid opportunities, and the college will offer locally needed certifications around the world thus expanding the workforce to meet local needs.