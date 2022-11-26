ROTC cadets honor veterans, families at annual Military Appreciation Game

Clemson University Army ROTC cadet Michael Keller, a senior from Triangle, studying electrical engineering and the company warrant officer in charge of training for Clemson’s Pershing Rifles honor guard, prepares the Pershing Rifles to lead the parade into Memorial Stadium before the Clemson Tigers’ annual Military Appreciation Game, Nov. 12. Special events throughout the game honored veterans, current service members, gold star families, prisoners of war, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Clemson ROTC cadets played a central role in every event.