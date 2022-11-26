 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROTC cadets honor veterans, families at annual Military Appreciation Game

  • 0

Clemson University Army ROTC cadet Michael Keller, a senior from Triangle, studying electrical engineering and the company warrant officer in charge of training for Clemson’s Pershing Rifles honor guard, prepares the Pershing Rifles to lead the parade into Memorial Stadium before the Clemson Tigers’ annual Military Appreciation Game, Nov. 12. Special events throughout the game honored veterans, current service members, gold star families, prisoners of war, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Clemson ROTC cadets played a central role in every event.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VMI cadet hosts talk show

Brian Jackson, a Massaponax High School graduate, hosts a talk show called “In the Life of a Personal Trainer” that broadcasts once a month on WDCA Fox 5 Plus and on his YouTube channel, ImBrianJackson.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert