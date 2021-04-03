 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RURITAN CLUB: Members present Rookie of the Year award
0 comments

RURITAN CLUB: Members present Rookie of the Year award

  • 0
Stafford Ruritan member presents award to Jeremy Hurt

The Stafford Ruritan Club presented Stafford County Deputy Jeremy Hurt with its annual “Rookie of the Year” award.

The Stafford Ruritan Club presented Stafford Deputy Jeremy Hurt with its annual Rookie of the Year award. Hurt has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for just under two years. During his training, Hurt won the top skills award that includes firearms, driving skills and defensive tactics.

Sheriff Decatur said, “Deputy Hurt demonstrates the Sheriff’s Office Core Values through his dedicated work ethics, outstanding attitude and professional appearance and demeanor.”

Stafford Ruritan Club members David Watson, Billy Shelton and Scott Pettyjohn presented the award.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 10: Here are 5 strategies to help you pay down credit card debt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids
Announcements

HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids

American Legion Post 55 recently hosted an event to help parents interested in augmenting what their children are learning about American history. Re-enactors from the 23rd Regt. United States Colored Troops participated, affording guests an opportunity to interact and ask questions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert