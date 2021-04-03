RURITAN CLUB: Members present Rookie of the Year award

The Stafford Ruritan Club presented Stafford Deputy Jeremy Hurt with its annual Rookie of the Year award. Hurt has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for just under two years. During his training, Hurt won the top skills award that includes firearms, driving skills and defensive tactics.
Sheriff Decatur said, “Deputy Hurt demonstrates the Sheriff’s Office Core Values through his dedicated work ethics, outstanding attitude and professional appearance and demeanor.”
Stafford Ruritan Club members David Watson, Billy Shelton and Scott Pettyjohn presented the award.
