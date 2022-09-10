SALUTE: Service is family tradition

Retired Navy Radioman 2nd Class Robert Morrison (center) is pictured with his grandchildren (from left) siblings Lt. Heidi Morrison, master’s student, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs; Maj. Samantha Morrison, Secretary of the Air Force Media Operations, Pentagon, Washington D.C.; Lt. Erin Morrison, instructor, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado; and Capt. David Morrison, physician assistant, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado.

At her Air Force Academy graduation, 2nd Lt. Erin Morrison was sworn in by her sister, Heidi. Her other sisters, Samantha and Kelly, pinned her rank to her shoulders.

Finally, keeping on the family tradition, Erin’s first salute as a commissioned officer came from her grandfather. Erin followed Samantha and Heidi to become the third in the family to graduate from the Air Force Academy.

Adam Morrison, ROTC cadet at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; Kelly Morrison, ROTC cadet at University of Alabama; and Robert Morrison of University of Alabama are not pictured.