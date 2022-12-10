Santa Claus to visit Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company

If you think that Santa only travels by a sleigh pulled by reindeer, you may be surprised if you visit eastern Orange County this year. The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company will host its annual visit from Santa Claus Dec. 16–18.

Santa has partnered with local volunteers to visit residents and businesses located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County from atop Engine 29.

Since this is a large vehicle to maneuver, Santa will be staying on the main roads and will follow along behind a lead vehicle to allow community members and visitors to safely make their way to the viewing areas.

“Because of his busy schedule and to keep all our friends in the community safe, Santa will be unable to stop and take pictures,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci. “Don’t worry though, Santa and our team of dedicated volunteers have developed a route that will allow for the most efficient way to pass by and give you a big, jolly hello!”

The following schedule may change due to weather or calls for service:

Friday: Starting at 5 p.m., the procession will be from the LOW front gate to Confederate Drive on the marina side of the lake, then to along Route 3 to the Sheetz, Food Lion and ending at the Walmart parking lot.

Saturday: Starting at 5 p.m., the procession will be from Confederate Circle to the front gate on the golf course side, then along Route 3 to Sheetz, Food Lion and ending at the Walmart parking lot.

Dec. 18: Starting at 5 p.m., one trip around Lakeview Parkway then to Rapidan Drive, Wilderness Shores and Somerset subdivisions, then along Route 3 to Sheetz, Food Lion and ending at the Walmart parking lot.

You may also follow Santa each of these nights online at lowfr29.com.

LOWVFR does regret that it will not be able to continue all of its holiday traditions this year. Due to a large price increase coupled with an overall shortage of available trees, LOWVFR will not be able to sell Christmas trees this year.

LOWVFR appreciates the support of the community and the donations that keep the department operating safely and effectively. Donate via the company’s website or Facebook page; it also accepts cash, check or PayPal. All funds donated are tax deductible and assist members with maintaining their certifications to assist the community.