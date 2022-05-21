Saving fellow student’s life earns Aquia District Scout the BSA Medal of Merit

The Boy Scouts of America Scout Motto is “Be prepared.” Through an exemplary display of living these words, Jayden Easley of Troop 26, Aquia District in Stafford County, earned the BSA Medal of Merit. Jayden proved to be prepared by showing confidence and initiative and quickly taking actions that saved the life of a classmate when Jayden unexpectedly faced an emergency that required using his Scouts BSA first aid training skills at school.

On Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, while attending Ms. LaFrance’s French class at A.G. Wright Middle School, a student in the class appeared to be choking and fell to the floor. Without hesitating, Jayden asked the student if they could talk or breathe, but they were unable to respond. Jayden quickly applied first aid by helping the student to stand and then applied back thrusts in an attempt to remove any obstruction. When back thrusts were ineffective, Jayden then applied the Heimlich maneuver. Because of Jayden’s actions, by the time the school nurse arrived the student was breathing again. The student was taken to the nurse’s office, and everyone found out later that the student was OK.

Jayden’s teacher, Ms. LaFrance, noted that it was “a scary few minutes” but Jayden was “right there” to offer assistance with the Heimlich maneuver. She added that Jayden was very calm and acted without hesitation.

During his Board of Review with the BSA National Court of Honor committee, Jayden credited his actions to the first aid he learned from his troop guides and a troop-sponsored first aid/CPR class he attended in 2021.

At an April 13 Court of Honor, Jayden’s meritorious actions were honored and celebrated by fellow Scouts, friends and family. Jayden’s parents proudly pinned the Medal of Merit on his uniform and presented him with a framed certificate.

Visit beascout.org to find a BSA Scout unit near you. Cub Scouting serves families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade; Scouts BSA serves families with children ages 10–18. There are also BSA programs for families with older youths, ages 14–20, including becoming Venturers, Explorers or Sea Scouts.

For more information on Scouting in the Stafford/Fredericksburg area, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Jonathan Cartner at jonathan.cartner@scouting.org or 301/214-9115; or District Scouting Executive Courtney Keener at Courtney.Keener@scouting.org or 301/214-9173.