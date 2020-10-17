SAWS VIRGINIA: Volunteers at Quantico lend a helping hand

Servants At Work, SAWs Virginia, has been added to the Marine Corps Base Quantico Volunteer Program’s list of service opportunities. The program provides volunteer opportunities to active duty personnel, their family members, retirees, veterans and civilians to connect the installation and community volunteer resources. SAWs Virginia constructs wheelchair ramps for low-income, ambulatory disabled residents to allow them to age-in-place.

“It definitely was a lot of fun and rewarding knowing we were able to make a difference for someone in need,” said Christine Ramirez, the administrative specialist for the program. Volunteer opportunities with SAWs Virginia will continue through the fall and winter.

Above, Sgt. Colm Groves (black mask) works to install a ramp to help a 14-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and other conditions resume his physical therapy and walks with his grandpa.