Since 2010, the General Thomas F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians in America, has presented annual scholastic awards of $1,500 to graduates of Fredericksburg-area Catholic elementary schools who are committed to attend a Catholic high school.
Students are selected by school faculty and administration based on criteria provided by the Meagher Division. The checks are sent to the high school in the student’s name to help defray tuition and related expenses.
The 2020 awardee from St. Patrick Elementary School is Emily Warnick. Emily will attend the Summit Academy. President Dave Mclaughlin presented the award at the St. Patrick School graduation ceremony.
In the past eight years, the Meagher Division has provided more than $24,000 in scholastic awards. These awards and all charitable donations made to local causes are enabled by community support for the annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle and the annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic. This year, the seventh annual tournament will be played at Meadows Farms Golf Course, Locust Grove. For more information, visit aohfredericksburg.org.
