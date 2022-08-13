Since 2018, LUCHA Ministries Inc., has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior from the Commonwealth of Virginia Girl Scout Troop 5020. The Scout is recognized for her leadership in the community and the troop as well as for academic achievements in high school. This year, Britney Corral from Spotsylvania High School received the honor. She graduated with Distinguished Honors (a GPA of 4.0) from high school while simultaneously earning her associate degree from Germanna Community College. She participated in intramural soccer and volleyball. In addition, she earned the Girl Scout Silver Award. Corral will complete her bachelor’s degree in cyber studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. LUCHA’s Executive Director Kathy L. Jimenez presented the check and certificate.
SCHOLARSHIP: LUCHA Ministries recognizes Girl Scout Britney Corral
