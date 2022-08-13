 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCHOLARSHIP: LUCHA Ministries recognizes Girl Scout Britney Corral

  • 0
SCHOLARSHIP: LUCHA Ministries recognizes Girl Scout Britney Corral

Kathy L. Jimenez, LUCHA Ministries executive director, presents a scholarship to Britney Corral.

Since 2018, LUCHA Ministries Inc., has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior from the Commonwealth of Virginia Girl Scout Troop 5020. The Scout is recognized for her leadership in the community and the troop as well as for academic achievements in high school. This year, Britney Corral from Spotsylvania High School received the honor. She graduated with Distinguished Honors (a GPA of 4.0) from high school while simultaneously earning her associate degree from Germanna Community College. She participated in intramural soccer and volleyball. In addition, she earned the Girl Scout Silver Award. Corral will complete her bachelor’s degree in cyber studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. LUCHA’s Executive Director Kathy L. Jimenez presented the check and certificate.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NSWCDD employees offer STEM training to local teachers

NSWCDD employees offer STEM training to local teachers

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division employees provided a firsthand learning experience for five teachers from local school districts who hope to translate what they learned to their students when the school year begins.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert