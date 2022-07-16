 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOLARSHIP: Military officers reward King George High School graduate

SCHOLARSHIP: Military officers reward King George High School graduate

Potomac Chapter, Military Officers Association of America, presented a $1,000 scholarship to Jessica Devlin of King George High School.

The Potomac Chapter, Military Officers Association of America, awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Jessica Devlin, King George High School class of 2022. Devlin graduated with a 3.8 GPA and was an active member of the Junior Naval ROTC program, where she served as the cadet staff administrative officer and participated on the ROTC track, drill and academics teams. Devlin plans to attend Virginia Tech and major in biology. She hopes to become a forensic scientist with the FBI. Devlin is pictured with her father, Tim, on the left, and Potomac Chapter, MOAA President John Sigler, on the right.

