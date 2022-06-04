 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOLARSHIP: Rappahannock Choral Society recognizes recent graduate

Sabrina Van

Sabrina Van, a graduate of Massaponax High School, was awarded the Rappahannock Choral Society scholarship.

The Rappahannock Choral Society has awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Sabrina Van, a Massaponax High School graduate who will attend Princeton University this fall. The scholarship is given in memory of Anne E. Parker, a founding member of the Rappahannock Choral Society, to a Spotsylvania County high school graduating senior with plans to pursue an education in the field of music. Van, a violinist, is an exemplary student and has participated in regional, state and semi-professional orchestras. She also enjoys playing piano for the residents of Bickford Senior Center, where she delights in conversing with residents about their musical backgrounds and their past experiences.

“Not only do I wish to continue making music, I want to show others the deep emotion of music that bonds us all through teaching and performance,” said Van. She plans to continue participating in orchestras and become a part-time music teacher. Van will be recognized at the Rappahannock Choral Society concerts at Chancellor High School, June 11 at 7 p.m. and June 12 at 3 p.m.

