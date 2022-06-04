SCHOLARSHIP: Rappahannock Choral Society recognizes recent graduate

The Rappahannock Choral Society has awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Sabrina Van, a Massaponax High School graduate who will attend Princeton University this fall. The scholarship is given in memory of Anne E. Parker, a founding member of the Rappahannock Choral Society, to a Spotsylvania County high school graduating senior with plans to pursue an education in the field of music. Van, a violinist, is an exemplary student and has participated in regional, state and semi-professional orchestras. She also enjoys playing piano for the residents of Bickford Senior Center, where she delights in conversing with residents about their musical backgrounds and their past experiences.