SCHOLARSHIP: Stafford senior recognized by P.E.O.

Katherine J. Marschall, a senior at Stafford High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter BZ of Fredericksburg.

Marschall is a class officer, a member of the band, a math tutor and a member of the varsity basketball team. First in her class, she is a National AP Scholar, a National Honor Society member and has received the Young Womanhood Recognition and the Varsity Basketball Coach’s Award multiple times. She will attend Harvard University in Boston, Mass., in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science in biology. Her ultimate goal is to become a medical professional.

Chapter BZ has been a part of the Fredericksburg community since it was organized in 2013. To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.