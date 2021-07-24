 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCHOLARSHIP: Woman's club recognizes James Monroe High School student
0 comments

SCHOLARSHIP: Woman's club recognizes James Monroe High School student

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kyla Bayton and Rochelle Grey

Rochelle Grey presents a scholarship to JMHS senior Kyla Bayton.

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg has awarded a scholarship to Kyla Bayton, a graduate of James Monroe High School.

Bayton will attend Virginia Commonwealth University and major in business management with the goal of a career in corporate law. Even with the challenges of 2020, Bayton maintained a grade point average of 4.4. Among her achievements are: Outstanding Student in Advanced Chemistry in 2018–19, DAR Good Citizen Award in 2020 and Fredericksburg Optimist Club Student of the Month in December 2020.

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg is proud to award Bayton the scholarship and wishes her success in her future achievements.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagle Scout
Announcements

Eagle Scout

Cole Mason Sedgwick of Hartwood Troop 1717 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert