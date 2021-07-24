SCHOLARSHIP: Woman's club recognizes James Monroe High School student

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg has awarded a scholarship to Kyla Bayton, a graduate of James Monroe High School.
Bayton will attend Virginia Commonwealth University and major in business management with the goal of a career in corporate law. Even with the challenges of 2020, Bayton maintained a grade point average of 4.4. Among her achievements are: Outstanding Student in Advanced Chemistry in 2018–19, DAR Good Citizen Award in 2020 and Fredericksburg Optimist Club Student of the Month in December 2020.
The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg is proud to award Bayton the scholarship and wishes her success in her future achievements.
