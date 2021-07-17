School notes

Prince Alexander Drummond of Spotsylvania County has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
Pamela Green of Stafford County has been awarded the Congress–Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship for the 2021–22 academic year. CBYX is a bilateral exchange program co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (Parliament).
Lydia Minnifield of Falmouth will take part in the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, in Washington, D.C. She was nominated to attend the forum by her fifth grade Focus teacher at Falmouth Elementary School.
Lydia R. Wallace of Colonial Beach has received a National Merit Virginia Commonwealth University Scholarship.
STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL
Four drafting students from Stafford High School competed in the SkillsUSA Virtual National Leadership and Skills Conference in June. All earned a top-10 finish.
Sarah Wright was a finalist in Architectural Drafting, placing 9th in a field of 33. Her competition project was to design and draft the floor plan, exterior elevations, building section, openings schedules and site plan for a single-family residence in College Park, Ga.
The team of Morgan Altizer and Marina Englund placed 10th of 22 teams in Additive Manufacturing (3D printing). Their project was to design a three-dimensional marketing “pebble” with color, texture and moving parts to be used as a promotional tool in industry, for which their choice was health care. Both competitors also passed the national certification exam for Additive Manufacturing Fundamentals, which is part of their competition.
Lydia Pelham placed 10th in Prepared Speech in a field of 29 competitors. She was Stafford’s first national-level entrant in this competition.
Instructors Bobby Jett, Tammie Thomas and David Tolentino served as proctors for the competitors.