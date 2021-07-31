School notes

Henkel North America has selected King George High School graduate and valedictorian, Jessie Wang , as one of 13 students to receive its inaugural Henkel Diversity Scholarship. Wang will study computer science and engineering as part of the Princeton University class of 2025.

Gayle Middle School student Nathan Hall of Stafford County placed seventh in the Math 8th Grade competition at the National Beta Club’s 24th National Junior Beta Convention. He will receive a plaque from the National Beta Club in recognition of his achievement for placing in the top 10 in this competition.