School notes

Lauren Mullikin, a rising senior at Courtland High School, is one of 250 American high school students to be awarded the Congress–Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship for the 2022–23 academic year.

As a CBYX scholar, Lauren will spend the academic year in Germany, living with a host family, attending a German high school and participating in a language and cultural training program to gain a better understanding of German culture, language, and everyday life.

T. Benton Gayle Middle School student Rax Jumadiao placed eighth in the Math 8th Grade competition at the National Beta Club’s 25th National Junior Beta Convention. He will receive a plaque from the National Beta Club in recognition of his placing in the top 10 at the competition.

Jumadiao was one of only six Virginia students to individually place and the only Stafford County Public Schools student at the national convention this year.

