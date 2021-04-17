Schools and youth groups kick off statewide campaign to encourage safe teen driving during upcoming high-risk months

More teen drivers in Virginia will be involved in traffic crashes between the months of May and August than any other time of the year, statistics show. To help save lives and prevent crashes during the high-risk warm weather months, Virginia schools and youth groups have begun a campaign to establish safe driving and passenger safety behaviors.

The campaign, called Arrive Alive, is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety and focuses on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during the spring and summer months. Throughout the campaign, high school students will lead peer-to-peer programs on speed prevention and seat belt use while middle school students will focus their messaging on being a safe passenger and always buckling up.

According to the Virginia DMV, 63 percent of young driver-related fatal crashes in 2020 were speed-related, and 63 percent of the teens (ages 15–20) killed in crashes in 2020 were unrestrained.

“Although young driver-related crashes were down in 2020 in Virginia, we had an alarming 12 percent increase in fatalities among young drivers to risky behaviors such as speeding and not wearing a seat belt,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager. “If we are going to save lives, we need our youth to use their positive influence to change these high-risk behaviors and attitudes.”