On March 13, 2020, when Fredericksburg City Public Schools was closed due to the COVID pandemic, the division was in the middle of the annual FCPS Family/Faculty Basketball Tournament. It was the last normal division activity many students, faculty and families engaged with before everyone began working remotely. Three years later, through the organization of Fredericksburg Family and Community Engagement committee representatives, the tournament is back, and the FCPS community is elated.

On March 8, the Preschool Programs Penguins and the James Monroe High School Jackets met the Lafayette Elementary Lions on the basketball courts for the first game of the tournament. Cheers of excitement and expectation roared through the gym as Preschool and Lafayette cheerleaders waved their pompoms for team players as they were announced. To officially open the event, James Monroe Singers performed the national anthem. After the referees reviewed the rules of engagement and the requirement that there must be two females and three males on the court at all times, the 40-minute game commenced.

Preschool parents and Lafayette’s PTA sold drinks, pizza and snacks. Throwback T-shirts with the 2020 dates were available for purchase, tickets were sold for the 50/50 raffle, and names were selected for the Foul Shot competition during halftime.

The Lafayette Lions won the game, 52 to 20.

The tournament continues when the Hugh Mercer Elementary School Patriots take on the Walker–Grant Middle School Tigers on Thursday at 6 p.m. at James Monroe High School. The winners will play the Lafayette Lions on March 29. At the final tournament game, a team will be presented with the FCPS March Madness Tournament Trophy.