Science teacher accepts specimen case of local rocks, minerals

The sign outside Prospect Heights Middle School in Orange read, “Education Rocks,” but inside the school, Kristen Boudreau was waiting with great anticipation for the presentation of a display case of rock and mineral specimens she won at a professional development meeting last year hosted by the Virginia Association of Science Teachers.

The first-of-its-kind display case was part of an ongoing educational outreach initiative between the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance and Friends of Mineralogy Virginia. Both organizations recognize the importance of materials and minerals as the building blocks for society and the need to educate and engage with communities as demand for these critical materials rise.

Rob Lanham, the aggregates program manager of VTCA, sponsored the display case with support from seven aggregate companies across the commonwealth. Thomas Hale, president of FMVA, worked with six mineral societies across the state and in Delaware and Maryland to provide contributions. The case was filled by Hale, and a teacher manual was provided to Boudreau with support from Brandi Moore at FMVA. Hale gave a background of the specimens donated as well as educational materials for use by teachers and students.

Together, VTCA and FMVA came up with the idea of presenting an educational display to a Virginia school to help bring awareness to students of their local rocks and minerals. Both organizations were joined by representatives from Luck Stone, Vulcan Materials and Frazier Quarry for the dedication. Libby Pritchard, an executive from the National Sand, Stone and Gravel Association, also attended to represent the national quarry industry.

Lanham was proud to be able to make the presentation to Boudreau, who said it was the first drawing she ever won. Her students applauded her success as they learned about the gift that was given to the students for their education. Lanham highlighted the everyday use of products that are produced throughout Virginia, ranging from toothpaste to cement, asphalt and other vital construction needs.

The students asked a lot of questions and Principal Renee Bourke expressed her excitement about the quality of the donation. Her previous background was environmental geology, so it was the perfect place for the first donation to occur.

Learn more about FMVA at friendsofmineralogyvirginia.org; learn more about VTCA at vtca.org.