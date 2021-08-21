 Skip to main content
Scout Troop 197 celebrates 3 new Eagle Scouts
Scouts (from left) Ethan Eclipse, Matthew Browne and Clayton Cangelosi have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 197 in Lake of the Woods, Locust Grove.

Troop 197, based at Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, recently held a Court of Honor for three of its newest Eagle Scouts. Clayton Cangelosi and Matthew Browne became Boy Scouts by crossing over from Cub Scout Pack 19, where each earned his Arrow of Light. Ethan Eclipse joined the Troop directly in 2014. All three earned their Religious Emblem through vigorous study and service. All three Eagle Scouts were inducted into the Scout’s honor society, the Order of the Arrow.

Cangelosi has filled several Troop positions, including quartermaster, assistant patrol and patrol leader, and assistant senior and senior patrol leader. He earned his Eagle rank by fulfilling more than the requirement in merit badges and earning the bronze and gold palms. For his Eagle Scout project, he planned and executed the beautification of the Orange County Animal Shelter’s exterior, adding two stone pathways and a reconstructed garden space.

Browne has filled the Troop positions of assistant senior patrol leader, filling in as senior patrol leader on several occasions, and Troop instructor. He earned his Eagle rank by fulfilling more than the requirement in merit badges and earning the bronze, gold and silver palms. For his Eagle Scout project, he created and placed several houses for the American kestrel, a small hawk, at James Madison’s Montpelier.

Eclipse has filled the Troop positions of assistant and patrol leader, senior patrol leader, and Troop instructor. He earned his Eagle rank by fulfilling more than the requirement in merit badges, earning the bronze, gold and silver palms. For his Eagle Scout project, he built and placed several sturdy benches along walking trails, also at James Madison’s Montpelier.

