Scout Troop 197 celebrates new Eagle Scout

Troop 197, based at Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, recently held a Court of Honor for one of its newest Eagle Scouts.

Reese Horne, a senior at Orange County High School, became a Boy Scout through earning his Arrow of Light and crossing over from Cub Scout Pack 19. He earned his Religious Emblem through vigorous study during the most challenging times of the early COVID-19 pandemic. He was inducted into the Scout’s honor society, the Order of the Arrow, moving up to Brotherhood in the OA a year later.

Horne has filled several troop positions, including scribe, patrol leader, assistant senior and senior patrol leader. He earned his Eagle rank by exceeding the requirement in merit badges and earning the bronze, gold and silver palms.

For his Eagle Scout project, Horne planned and executed the construction of matching benches and flowers, plantings and improvements at Leland–Madison Park in Orange. This is the traditional and celebrated spot of a conversation between the Rev. John Leland and James Madison, laying the groundwork for the separation of church and state in the U.S. Constitution.

Troop 197 was proud to honor this young man, who earned this highest rank through dedication and service. Horne will continue to assist in the training of younger Scouts as an assistant scoutmaster.