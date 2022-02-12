SCOUTING: Downtown churches host Ten Commandments Hike for area Troops

On a recent Saturday, local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls once again visited downtown churches to participate in the Ten Commandments Hike, jointly sponsored by Aquia and Mattaponi Districts of the National Capital Area Council.

Youth from Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties visited five locations to learn the importance of the commandments and understand how various religious traditions observe them. For many of the Scouts the hike was an opportunity to complete their Duty to God requirements.

The event was held in a virtual environment last year, but several leaders expressed their pleasure that the event returned to an in-person activity this year.

Above, Pack 875 visits the cemetery at St. George’s Episcopal Church.