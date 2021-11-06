SCOUTING FOR FOOD: Annual event set for Saturday

Aquia District BSA Scouts in Stafford County have distributed door hanger reminders for the annual Scouting For Food event and will return Saturday to collect donations of nonperishables from doorsteps and driveways.

The annual food drive is held on the second Saturday in November. Scouts will be helping local food pantries stock their shelves for the holidays and beyond. Items in demand include canned proteins; nut butters; meat-based soups, stews and chili; canned vegetables, beans and fruits; healthy cereals; rice and pastas; and hygiene products such as soap, toothpaste, diapers and toilet paper.

Donation recipients include St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Hartwood Presbyterian Church, St. William of York Catholic Church, SERVE and ACTS in Dumfries.

Residents may drop off donations on Saturday, by noon, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Drive, or Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 25 Hartwood Road, Stafford. Those wishing to contribute who cannot make this time or their donation was missed, email aquiadistrictscoutingforfood@yahoo.com to make arrangements for a pick up. More information is available at sites/google.com/view/staffordbsascoutingforfood/home.