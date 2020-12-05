SCOUTS>> Girls' Troop is active and growing

During all of their camping trips and weekly meetings, Scouts took time to participate in The Jared Box Project. Scouts stuffed 14 boxes for children from pre-K to pre-teen/early teen with items ranging from playing cards to coloring books and colored pencils, and other things.

The boxes are given to children to help ease their anxiety from being in an emergency room. Scouts decorated the boxes with stickers and included a get-well card in each box. In October, Scouts presented the boxes to members of the Stafford Hospital ER.

On all of the Troop’s camping trips, Scouts learned many lessons about how to thrive and be safe in the outdoors and how to keep their fellow Scouts safe too.

This included safely preparing all meals and the importance of cleanliness, including personal hygiene and doing good “KP” by properly and thoroughly washing dishes.

Scouts slept in separate tents and used disposable plates and silverware for sanitation purposes. The Senior Patrol Leader also designated one Scout on each camping trip to be responsible for taking the temperature of everyone attending the outing and recording it in the Troop first aid book. All Troop 907G Scouts have become fully impressed with the need to do things safely and with keeping the health of everyone involved in mind.

For more information on Scouting in the Fredericksburg area, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Tom Friedel at Tom.Friedel@Scouting.org or 301/221-4286; or visit beascout.org.