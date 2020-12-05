SCOUTS>> Girls' Troop is active and growing

As the third Aquia Troop founded after Scouts BSA opened to young women, Troop 907 Girls has been active and growing despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. Troop 907G, founded in August with five Scouts and seven adults, is chartered to Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Stafford County. After two successful recruiting campouts and Arrow of Light crossovers, the Troop now has 11 Scouts and 10 adult Scouters.
From the March COVID-19 lockdown through May, the Troop held Zoom meetings and virtual campouts along with classes to work on some virtual merit badges’ requirements, but the Scouts were getting bored with the virtual world. So, under the guidance of their Scoutmaster, the Scouts began preparations for returning to the outdoors.
Scoutmaster John Patrick set up a 1-mile orienteering course at Pratt Park for the Scouts to work on land navigation skills with map and compass. Scouts left the starting point at 1.5-hour intervals, accompanied by one of her parents, avoiding close contact with other Scouts and adhering to the Buddy System.
Scouts safely conducted a backyard campout at the home of the Scoutmaster in preparation for a planned long-term camping trip. Scouts worked on rank advancements and older Scouts worked on Totin’ Chip requirements and practiced using a bow saw and ax.
In July, Scouts thrived in the outdoors during a long-term camping trip at Lake Arrowhead, just outside of Luray. Scouts went horse-back riding and swimming, toured Luray Caverns, tackled the obstacles and challenges of a ropes course, then ran through a hedge maze.
The Troop relocated to another campground at the Shenandoah River Outfitters where Scouts practiced setting up their tents in the pouring rain. That evening, campers were treated to a nighttime lightning show for about 45 minutes, which everyone enjoyed from the safety of nearby cars. Scouts also went on a 4-hour tubing ride, floating down the Shenandoah River.
During the evening hours, they sat around a campfire telling stories, talking with each other and bonding in a way only fellow adventurers can in camp.
On the last morning, the troop broke camp in true Scout spirit, leaving nothing behind but their thanks for a good time, and then headed home tired but with lots of great memories.
Troop 907G spent a weekend at Westmoreland State Park working on nature requirements for rank advancement, the geo-caching merit badge, and introducing three visiting girls to cooking outdoors and camping in the rain. Scouts worked on the fishing merit badge while camping at Lake Anna.
Scouts camped at the Flying Circus Air Field in Bealeton and watched the air show.
Older Scouts worked with younger Scouts on basic skills and rank advancements. One of the pilots gave a tour of his hanger, which had five different types of planes in it, and explained to the Scouts how they do the air shows and what is involved in the planning.
During all of their camping trips and weekly meetings, Scouts took time to participate in The Jared Box Project. Scouts stuffed 14 boxes for children from pre-K to pre-teen/early teen with items ranging from playing cards to coloring books and colored pencils, and other things.
The boxes are given to children to help ease their anxiety from being in an emergency room. Scouts decorated the boxes with stickers and included a get-well card in each box. In October, Scouts presented the boxes to members of the Stafford Hospital ER.
On all of the Troop’s camping trips, Scouts learned many lessons about how to thrive and be safe in the outdoors and how to keep their fellow Scouts safe too.
This included safely preparing all meals and the importance of cleanliness, including personal hygiene and doing good “KP” by properly and thoroughly washing dishes.
Scouts slept in separate tents and used disposable plates and silverware for sanitation purposes. The Senior Patrol Leader also designated one Scout on each camping trip to be responsible for taking the temperature of everyone attending the outing and recording it in the Troop first aid book. All Troop 907G Scouts have become fully impressed with the need to do things safely and with keeping the health of everyone involved in mind.
For more information on Scouting in the Fredericksburg area, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Tom Friedel at Tom.Friedel@Scouting.org or 301/221-4286; or visit beascout.org.
