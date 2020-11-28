Scouts reclaim section of Appalachian Trail

Work was divided into weeding teams, clipping teams and water bar teams. The water bar team spent time cleaning existing water bars and digging out new water bars in a stretch of the trail that had water running down it the previous Monday, while Park Service staff and Scout leaders directed the weeding and clipping teams.

When the teams met up, they all headed back down to Ivy Creek to attack the four blow-downs just beyond the creek. The blow-downs were dangerous, resulting from rotted trees that had fallen over the trail from uphill, and one was dug into the trail. With some judicious sawing, Troop leaders were able to clear two of the blow-downs while the Scouts watched, then worked on the third blow-down so that each Scout could take a turn at using the Corona saw.

After lunch, the Troop decided to push on in an attempt to get two days’ worth of work done in one. With one group pushing the 1.5 miles beyond the creek to the Ivy Creek Overlook parking area while doing a lot of uphill weeding and clipping, a second group headed back to the starting point, completing any missed clipping and weeding on the way back. A third group stayed to finish work on the fourth blow-down. More than 85 hours of work was performed in about five hours, the Scouts all got to experience the use of multiple tools, some of which they had never seen before, and a two-mile section of the AT is now in pristine shape.