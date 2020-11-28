Scouts reclaim section of Appalachian Trail

Aristotle said that “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.” How often do we validate this observation in our everyday Scouting activities? This summer, Troop 317 from Stafford County partnered with the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club while working on the National Outdoor Achievement Award–Conservation.
According to its website, the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club is a 100 percent volunteer-supported non-profit formed in 1927 to build and maintain the Appalachian Trail. The club also serves as Trail Guardians for more than 1,000 miles of trails in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia, including 240 miles of AT.
Scouts were excited to work alongside PATC volunteers and the National Park Service. Additionally, the Scouts wanted to demonstrate the safe use of at least five conservation tools. Their secondary goal was to begin accumulating the required 25 hours of conservation service. National Park Service ranger Rebecca Unruh and intern Mary Kay “MK” Thornburg gave a presentation on the park and its origins, the Appalachian Trail, trail maintenance safety procedures, COVID-19 precautions, and a demonstration of various trail maintenance hand tools and their uses.
Dave Bowen, AT district manager for the South Shenandoah National Park District, and Park Service interns MK Thornburg and Allyson Butler guided Troop 317 to an ideal two-mile stretch of the AT for them to work on. The section had been without a maintainer this year and was in dire need of weeding, vegetation clipping, water bar cleaning and refurbishing and also had a number of hazardous “blow-downs,” trees that had fallen across the trail.
Work was divided into weeding teams, clipping teams and water bar teams. The water bar team spent time cleaning existing water bars and digging out new water bars in a stretch of the trail that had water running down it the previous Monday, while Park Service staff and Scout leaders directed the weeding and clipping teams.
When the teams met up, they all headed back down to Ivy Creek to attack the four blow-downs just beyond the creek. The blow-downs were dangerous, resulting from rotted trees that had fallen over the trail from uphill, and one was dug into the trail. With some judicious sawing, Troop leaders were able to clear two of the blow-downs while the Scouts watched, then worked on the third blow-down so that each Scout could take a turn at using the Corona saw.
After lunch, the Troop decided to push on in an attempt to get two days’ worth of work done in one. With one group pushing the 1.5 miles beyond the creek to the Ivy Creek Overlook parking area while doing a lot of uphill weeding and clipping, a second group headed back to the starting point, completing any missed clipping and weeding on the way back. A third group stayed to finish work on the fourth blow-down. More than 85 hours of work was performed in about five hours, the Scouts all got to experience the use of multiple tools, some of which they had never seen before, and a two-mile section of the AT is now in pristine shape.
All agreed it was hard work but time well spent. Scouts remarked that they appreciated the thanks received from several hikers they encountered. One of those hikers was inspired by the work and not only joined PATC but took on the responsibility of becoming the Trail Overseer for that section of the AT. So, beyond getting the two miles of trail back into great shape, there is now a designated caretaker to ensure it doesn’t become overgrown and neglected in the future. One couple stopped the Troop in the parking lot to express their appreciation for the trail maintenance work. Those interactions with adults who see value in what they are doing give the Scouts so much pride and satisfaction, knowing their good turns are valued by others.
