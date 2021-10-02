SCPS and SCFD partner on Operation Warm: More than a Coat fundraising drive

Stafford County Public Schools, in conjunction with Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department and volunteer fire stations, will again partner with Operation Warm, a national non-profit organization, to provide nearly 2,000 SCPS students in need with a new winter coat. Operation Warm: More than a Coat provides brand-new winter coats in a variety of styles and colors to students.

“A new coat helps foster self-confidence and school attendance, furthering the school’s division mission to empower our students to succeed,” said interim Stafford County Schools Superintendent Stanley Jones. “I am proud to continue this important partnership that truly benefits our students.”

“Operation Warm is an ongoing tradition and true team effort here in Stafford County. Through everyone working together, we can make sure every child in Stafford County is warm this winter” said Fire Chief Joseph A. Cardello.

To help support local children this winter, make a tax-deductible donation online by credit card at staffordschools.net/operationwarm. To donate by check, issue to Mountain View Fire and Safety Assoc. with Operation Warm on the memo line, and mail to Mountain View Fire and Safety Assoc., Box 2528, Stafford, VA 22555.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, the need for coats has become greater than in previous years. For every $20 raised, Operation Warm provides a new coat for an SCPS child in need. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide children in the community with new winter coats.