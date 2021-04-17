Scrabble School focus of video project in cooperation with Education Week

The historic Scrabble School, a Rosenwald School in Castleton, is the subject of a second documentary, this time in cooperation with Education Week. Late last month, a video producer from Education Week sat with alumna Jane Carpenter Pollard to discuss the times, technique and teachers during her years at Scrabble.

Pollard and her six siblings attended Scrabble during their formative years. Pollard went on to complete her high school education at George Washington Carver, the four-county regional high school for African American students before integration in Rapidan. She then completed college at Virginia State College, now University, in Petersburg. Pollard is now retired after an outstanding career as an educator in the Culpeper County school system.

Video producer Brooke Saias said the video will also serve as a companion piece to the campaign for the Julius Rosenwald National Park, currently under study after legislation was passed by Congress late last year.