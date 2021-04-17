Scrabble School focus of video project in cooperation with Education Week

The historic Scrabble School, a Rosenwald School in Castleton, is the subject of a second documentary, this time in cooperation with Education Week. Late last month, a video producer from Education Week sat with alumna Jane Carpenter Pollard to discuss the times, technique and teachers during her years at Scrabble.
Pollard and her six siblings attended Scrabble during their formative years. Pollard went on to complete her high school education at George Washington Carver, the four-county regional high school for African American students before integration in Rapidan. She then completed college at Virginia State College, now University, in Petersburg. Pollard is now retired after an outstanding career as an educator in the Culpeper County school system.
Video producer Brooke Saias said the video will also serve as a companion piece to the campaign for the Julius Rosenwald National Park, currently under study after legislation was passed by Congress late last year.
Rosenwald, a Jewish philanthropist and best known as the founder of Sears and Roebuck, in cooperation with Booker T. Washington built more than 5,000 schools for African American students in the rural South, including Scrabble, beginning in the early 1900s. Rosenwald established a fund for the schools; local families contributed matching dollars, and in some instances, a portion of the monies came from the local school systems as well.
An announcement is forthcoming for a release date; learn more about Education Week at edweek.org.