Scrabble School Preservation Foundation gathers to celebrate past and future

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation held a spring celebration and luncheon recently at Magnolia Vineyards in Amissville. Its first opportunity to be together since before COVID-19, the group celebrated past, present and future with 20 board members and guests.

Estelle Lewis of Culpeper County and Irene Timbers of Woodville were recognized and awarded emeritus status for their many years of service on the SSPF board. Both are alumnae of Scrabble School, founded in 1921 during the segregation era then closed in 1968, when schools were integrated in Rappahannock County.

Lewis served alongside her uncle, E. Franklin Warner, who was the champion in creating the foundation to preserve and restore the historic Rosenwald school, one of four in Rappahannock. Both women were presented with engraved mantel clocks, certificates of appreciation and flowers during the celebratory luncheon.

Also recognized, but not leaving the board, was Lillian F. Aylor of Sperryville, after serving many years as treasurer and who had served as vice president of the board as well. Aylor passed the checkbook to new board member William “Buck” Carter of Manassas.

SSPF president Nan Butler Roberts also welcomed new members Min. Angela Dennis of Castleton and retired RCHS teacher Brion Patterson of Boston.

For more information about the school and foundation, visit scrabbleschool.org.