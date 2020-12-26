Scrabble School Preservation Foundation project preserves oral histories

Thirty-two alumni, friends and family shared their stories about Rappahannock County’s segregated schools over two recent weekends.

All were affiliated with at least one of the four Rosenwald Schools in the county, which were located in Scrabble, Washington, Flint Hill and Amissville, and closed with integration in 1968.

The project is the latest of the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation’s work to collect oral histories of the county’s African American residents.

SSPF President Nan Butler Roberts and project advisers Dr. Amy Tillerson–Brown; Mary Baldwin, history professor; and historian/curator Terry Miller took turns interviewing. Metta Bastet, an award-winning filmmaker from Norfolk, was behind the camera.

Nan Butler Roberts interviewed siblings Ernest Dennis and Barbara Dennis Shanks. As project organizers hoped, by interviewing classmates and siblings, the two reminded each other of memorable events.

The project is made possible because of a grant from Virginia Humanities, as well as a matching grant from an anonymous donor. Release of the final product will be in 2021.