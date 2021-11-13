 Skip to main content
SCTC: High school students win in State Fair of Virginia competition
SCTC: High school students win in State Fair of Virginia competition

First place, Total Fashion Look competition, Sate Fair of Virginia 2021

In the cosmetology competition, 12th-grade Cosmetology II students won first place in the Total Fashion Look competition; winners included Brianna Bundy (hair), Daijah Durante (makeup) and Tameah Crute (model).

The Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center congratulates its state fair winners.

Eleventh-grade Cosmetology I students placed second in the Total Fantasy Look competition; winners included Marlen Alvarado (hair), Taylin Fauscett (makeup) and Jamie Fowler (model).

HVAC winners included the second place team of Noah Castro and Kyle Kinch, and the third place team of Gary Washington and Riley Litts.

The Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center is home to students from Riverbend, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Courtland and Chancellor high schools.

