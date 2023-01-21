 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCTC: HOSA organization wins 2nd place in Spotsylvania Christmas parade

Students from the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center participated in the Spotsylvania Christmas parade on Dec. 3, 2022. These students are enrolled in various medical courses at SCTC including Intro to Health and Medical Pathways, Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, Vet Sciences and DE Health Care Technician.

The theme of the parade this year was “Cartoon Christmas,” and these students created a Grinch-themed float, incorporating components from each medical class. The students won second place in their category.

SCTC is home to students from Riverbend, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Courtland and Chancellor high schools. Health Occupations Students of America is a nationwide organization for future healthcare professionals.

HOSA sponsors include Denise Grim, DE Health Care Technician; Dawn D’Addio, Introduction to Medical Pathways; Tammi Minter, Medical Assistant; and Tamara Banks, Dental Assistant.

