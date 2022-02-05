Sealston Elementary School greenhouse will help students study STEM

During the ceremony, students heard from several different speakers who pointed out how special this gift was and how it would enable students to learn about the “secret life of plants” and the special relationship between plants and animals, each giving something valuable to the other.

Speakers also talked about how trees in the forest intertwine their roots with other trees for strength and support during high winds and storms; and how they stretch their limbs out to reach each other and “hold hands” in the bright sunshine, creating a canopy that brings shade and shelter to a host of animals. In doing so, those trees form a “community for mutual support” just like we do. The example of how the mighty oak tree starts out as a tiny seedling sprouting from an acorn was used to show how each of these young students could grow up to become a mighty oak and be known as a pillar of their community just like the Cogils are now, for they too were once tiny seedlings attending elementary school.