Sealston Elementary School greenhouse will help students study STEM

The King George Education Foundation recently provided a new greenhouse for Sealston Elementary School, which was made possible by a generous donation from Scott and Samantha Cogil of King George County.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Sealston Elementary, where the Cogils were given the honor of wielding the ceremonial scissors.
During the ceremony, students heard from several different speakers who pointed out how special this gift was and how it would enable students to learn about the “secret life of plants” and the special relationship between plants and animals, each giving something valuable to the other.
In this spirit, speakers outlined the interesting STEM topics that could be studied and summarized the wonderful plant work that the SES Buddy Club has accomplished to date and how the greenhouse would enable more.
Speakers also talked about how trees in the forest intertwine their roots with other trees for strength and support during high winds and storms; and how they stretch their limbs out to reach each other and “hold hands” in the bright sunshine, creating a canopy that brings shade and shelter to a host of animals. In doing so, those trees form a “community for mutual support” just like we do. The example of how the mighty oak tree starts out as a tiny seedling sprouting from an acorn was used to show how each of these young students could grow up to become a mighty oak and be known as a pillar of their community just like the Cogils are now, for they too were once tiny seedlings attending elementary school.
In addition to the science to be learned about how plants grow, develop and harness the sun to make their food, many life lessons can be learned from studying plants and their impact on our world. This STEM investment could pay dividends across all aspects of primary education. In this context, it became very clear how special this greenhouse will be for their education.
The greenhouse measures 8-feet wide, 12-feet long and 8-feet high. It came equipped with shelves for plants, ceiling vents, and a wireless hygrometer which allows the teachers and students to remotely monitor the temperature and humidity inside the greenhouse from their classrooms. It will be used by all the STEM classes as well as the SES Garden Club. A team of teachers will share the duty of caring for the plants during school breaks in summer, winter and spring.
For more information about the King George County Education Foundation, visit kgeducation.org.