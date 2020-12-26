SEASON'S GREETINGS: 92-year-old continues merry tradition of Christmas cards

Joyce Armstrong, a 92-year-old native of Stafford County, signed and mailed more than 100 Christmas cards this year, as she has done since she married her husband, Minor Armstrong, in 1949.

Until his death in 2017, he designed and printed their cards. Her son, Charlie, helped address them this year for the first time.

Armstrong has lived in the Ferry Farms neighborhood since 1950. The mother of four sons, grandmother of four and great-grandmother of six, her Christmas traditions include family gatherings. She usually has more than 20 family members at her table on Christmas Day, something she will miss this year for the first time in 92 years.

Her fondness for staying in touch with family and friends does not end at Christmas. She sends 10 to 15 birthday and anniversary cards each month, all with a personal note.

Armstrong has always been passionate, and particular, about her handwriting. When she was in the third grade, she placed second in a countywide handwriting contest.