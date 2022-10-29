 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SECURITY PROFESSIONALS SUPPORT LOCAL ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION

  • 0

Security professionals from the Quantico/Fredericksburg chapter of ASIS International recently donated $250 to the Central Virginia Justice Initiative to help victims of human trafficking in the Rappahannock region.

The donation will help provide clothes, housing and access to services and treatment to help satisfy the needs of victims that would otherwise go unmet and leave those who were trafficked open to revictimization.

The presentation was made by Andrew Normand (right), ASIS chapter chair, to Michele Trampe, the executive director of CVJI, a faith-based, 501©(3), that has been in operation since 2014. Edward Kern, a Fredericksburg/Quantico chapter member and CVJI volunteer is pictured at left. The Mickey Finn Detachment 333 of the Marine Corps League in Triangle provided the facilities for the event.

More information about the organizations is available at asis151.org and centralvajusticeinitiative.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fredericksburg teen's art inspires thousands

Fredericksburg teen's art inspires thousands

Sofia Pineda, an 18-year-old senior at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg with Down syndrome, was the star of a recent “Art & Activism” event hosted by Germanna Community College’s Student Activities department that was part of a voter registration drive.

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert