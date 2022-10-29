SECURITY PROFESSIONALS SUPPORT LOCAL ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION

Security professionals from the Quantico/Fredericksburg chapter of ASIS International recently donated $250 to the Central Virginia Justice Initiative to help victims of human trafficking in the Rappahannock region.

The donation will help provide clothes, housing and access to services and treatment to help satisfy the needs of victims that would otherwise go unmet and leave those who were trafficked open to revictimization.

The presentation was made by Andrew Normand (right), ASIS chapter chair, to Michele Trampe, the executive director of CVJI, a faith-based, 501©(3), that has been in operation since 2014. Edward Kern, a Fredericksburg/Quantico chapter member and CVJI volunteer is pictured at left. The Mickey Finn Detachment 333 of the Marine Corps League in Triangle provided the facilities for the event.

More information about the organizations is available at asis151.org and centralvajusticeinitiative.com.