Seed Swap 2021 continues to support local gardeners

Gardeners, friends, acquaintances and those who have only recently discovered the joy of gardening due to COVID isolation gathered at the King George Citizen Center in March for a delayed, and a bit different, fifth annual regional Seed Swap.
Hosted by the Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area and the Virginia Cooperative Extension, this event honors and builds upon National Seed Swap Day held nationwide. Seeds were one of the first commodities valued and traded by ancient civilizations. Trading allowed farmers to expand and grow a wider variety of crops.
National Seed Swap Day usually is held the last Saturday of January to kick off the new planting and growing season. The modern tradition is for gardeners across the nation to gather at local venues to swap seeds, supplies, lessons learned, and tales of gardening successes and failures.
Undeterred by the pandemic, the MGACRA 2021 Seed Swap was postponed until the weather would allow for a socially distanced and safer outdoor event to be held. About 100 visitors and 30 volunteers participated on the brisk morning to comb the tables for free seeds and plants, information, books and gardening supplies. Tables circled the King George Citizens Center with indexed baskets of herbs, vegetables, annuals, perennials and even tree seeds. During the swap, gardeners brought in bags of seeds that were sorted by volunteers and added to the display—though they quickly disappeared into eager hands.
By the end of the day, each visitor had a handful of old favorites and some interesting, new alternatives to try out this season. Seed grazers asked repeatedly, “You mean this is all free?” “Do you think I can get this to grow?” And they were answered, “Take as many as you can plant!” and “Give it a try; here is some information.”
A plant clinic area was available for visitors to talk to experienced gardeners and collect research-based pamphlets and soil sample kits. Representatives from gardening and environmental interest organizations were also available to provide information about Caledon and Virginia State Parks, the Gardens at Chatham, the native demonstration gardens at Cedell Brooks Jr. Park, the King George Garden Club, the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail and bee keeping.
Seed swap co-leads Linda Kline and Joan Pope and MGACRA volunteers helped make Seed Swap 2021 a success. Sponsors included 360 Farm & Pet, Earl’s True Value, Home Depot #4660, King George Feed and Supply, Meadows Farms and The Chas. C. Hart Seed Company. The next Seed Swap is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2022.