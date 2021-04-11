Seed Swap 2021 continues to support local gardeners

Gardeners, friends, acquaintances and those who have only recently discovered the joy of gardening due to COVID isolation gathered at the King George Citizen Center in March for a delayed, and a bit different, fifth annual regional Seed Swap.

Hosted by the Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area and the Virginia Cooperative Extension, this event honors and builds upon National Seed Swap Day held nationwide. Seeds were one of the first commodities valued and traded by ancient civilizations. Trading allowed farmers to expand and grow a wider variety of crops.

National Seed Swap Day usually is held the last Saturday of January to kick off the new planting and growing season. The modern tradition is for gardeners across the nation to gather at local venues to swap seeds, supplies, lessons learned, and tales of gardening successes and failures.