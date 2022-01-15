 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seed swap presents opportunity to learn as you grow
Seed packets are sorted for trading at a previous Master Gardeners seed swap.

The MGACRA sixth annual Seed Swap will be presented by the Master Gardeners of the Central Rappahannock Area on Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway. The event is free, and you don’t have to have seeds to trade. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Face masks will be required.

Participants are asked to bring seeds (either saved or purchased), plants, cuttings, garden related tools, flowerpots, garden books and magazines, and cookbooks that are no longer needed and swap them for items that are needed. Seeds and plants should be labeled with their common names and date of harvest. Scientific name and additional information about growing the plant are welcome. Do not bring hybrids, invasive or noxious plant seeds.

Frank Reilly will present “Climate Change and You” at 10 a.m., and Mike Callahan will present “Monarch Butterflies” at 11:30 a.m. Representatives from several gardening and outdoor organizations will be on hand to share information. Gardening gloves will also be available for purchase.

The following websites are helpful for identifying invasive and noxious weeds and the basics of seed saving: dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/invsppdflist; invasive.org/species/list.cfm?id=16; and extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/saving-seed-7-602.

Visit mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html for updated COVID information and seed swap details.

