 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SEMPER FI >> Marines gather to celebrate centennial birthday

  • 0
Centennial birthday

The Jack Maas Detachment 1379 celebrates the 100th birthday of Ralph Wilcox on June 2, 2022.

The Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League, celebrated the 100th birthday of one of its members, retired Master Sgt. Ralph Wilcox, on June 2. Members of the Lance Cpl. Caleb John Powers Young Marines Unit were also included in the surprise party. Wilcox enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1939 and completed Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina. He arrived via ship in New Caledonia in the South Pacific in 1942 in the newly activated 1st Marine Aviation Engineer Battalion, which subsequently moved to Guadalcanal. He participated in the Pacific Island Campaign throughout World War II, to include Peleliu and Okinawa. Wilcox retired after serving 20 years.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert