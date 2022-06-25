The Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League, celebrated the 100th birthday of one of its members, retired Master Sgt. Ralph Wilcox, on June 2. Members of the Lance Cpl. Caleb John Powers Young Marines Unit were also included in the surprise party. Wilcox enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1939 and completed Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina. He arrived via ship in New Caledonia in the South Pacific in 1942 in the newly activated 1st Marine Aviation Engineer Battalion, which subsequently moved to Guadalcanal. He participated in the Pacific Island Campaign throughout World War II, to include Peleliu and Okinawa. Wilcox retired after serving 20 years.
SEMPER FI >> Marines gather to celebrate centennial birthday
