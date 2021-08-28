 Skip to main content
SEMPER FIDELIS: Detachment marks Marine's birthday
Ralph Wilcox, third from left, is pictured with the executive committee after being honored for being the oldest member at age 99.

The Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League, recently celebrated the 99th birthday of WWII veteran Ralph Wilcox. Born in 1922, Wilcox enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1939.

A veteran of most of the Marine Corps’ operations in the WWII Pacific campaigns, his first combat assignment was Guadalcanal then Peleliu. He completed his Pacific service on Okinawa.

Returning to the U.S. in 1945, he retired from the Marine Corps in 1959. The Detachment is honored to have such a great American as a member. Wilcox, third from left, is pictured with the detachment’s executive committee after being honored at a recent meeting for being the oldest member at age 99.

