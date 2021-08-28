SEMPER FIDELIS: Detachment marks Marine's birthday

A veteran of most of the Marine Corps’ operations in the WWII Pacific campaigns, his first combat assignment was Guadalcanal then Peleliu. He completed his Pacific service on Okinawa.

Returning to the U.S. in 1945, he retired from the Marine Corps in 1959. The Detachment is honored to have such a great American as a member. Wilcox, third from left, is pictured with the detachment’s executive committee after being honored at a recent meeting for being the oldest member at age 99.