Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary recognizes volunteers, prepares to launch new program

The mission of Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary in Louisa County is to prevent equine neglect, abuse and abandonment where it can, and to rehabilitate and find loving, forever homes for neglected or abused equines.

It educates the public on the beauty and value of rescued horses and gives purpose to the lives of neglected or abused equines through interaction with humans. All volunteers are welcome, including adults, school-age children and individuals with disabilities; horsemanship training and instruction are provided.

Each year, there are many individuals—visitors, donors, volunteers and adopters—all are special and make the sanctuary work. Each year, the sanctuary’s board of directors chooses those who go above and beyond.

This year, Roger Garr of Mineral was selected SFES MVP. Garr has been the most handy volunteer, serving more than 200 hours. Garr, who runs his own tree service, can build and repair efficiently and effectively. He put finishing touches on projects that had previously languished for ages and single-handedly insulated the barn ceiling.